Target offering teachers discounts on school supplies

Target is bringing back its extra discount for teachers.

Teachers can get 15 percent off on select school supplies, clothes and other back to school essentials from Saturday, July 13, to Saturday, July 20. The discount is good for items in stores or online.

A list of what’s included and excluding in the weeklong teacher discount promotion includes:

• School Supplies: pens, pencils, crayons, notebooks, folders, binders, arts and crafts items like markers, colored pencils, scissors, glue and classroom storage.

• Essentials: disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, hand sanitizer and food storage bags.

• Bullseye’s Playground

• Pillowfort furniture

• Men's and women's apparel and accessories, including performance, basics and shoes.

Exclusions: Electronics, backpacks, lunch bags, trial & travel size items, swim, sleepwear, Fan Central, clearance, items sold and shipped by Target+TM Partners and Levi’s Red Tab are excluded.

To sign up for a teacher’s discount, click here.

