Target, eBay announce sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day

Amazon is bringing back its wildly popular Prime Day, but the online retailer isn't the only one trying to lure shoppers with great buys.

Target and eBay are getting in on the action.

Both companies announced promotions for July 15, the same day Amazon’s annual event begins.

Target's "Deal Days" takes aim at Amazon by taking place over the same two days as Amazon's sale. The Minneapolis-based retailer is touting no membership subscription is needed to score its deals.

Also, eBay is offering free shipping and discounts on many top brands during its “Crash Sale,” a subtle nod to the problem Amazon shoppers faced last year when the sheer volume of customers caused its website to crash on Prime Day.

