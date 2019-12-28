Taphouse on the Edge hosts final Notre Dame Watch Party for the season

Taphouse on the Edge held its final Notre Dame Watch Party on Saturday, as the Fighting Irish took on the Iowa State Cyclones in the Camping World Bowl.

The sports bar, just blocks away from Notre Dame Stadium, didn't draw too big of a crowd but just enough for fans to cheer on the team.

Taphouse has been home to Notre Dame watch parties for every road game this season.

Now that the season is over, fans say they're going to miss seeing the Irish take the field. While others don't feel the same.

"I'm glad, I mean next season will be great but it's a nice little break," says Taphouse Service Manager Anthony Kurdys. "It's kind of a break for the year, then, we'll be right back to it."

