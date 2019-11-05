Tallying issues hit St. Joseph County on Election Day

It was a tough Election Day for equipment and tallying in St. Joseph County.

The live results broadcast by the county showed 99% of precincts reporting at 7 p.m., an hour after polls closed. About 30 minutes later, however, that number was cut in half.

The St. Joseph County Election Board said since absentee votes are counted on Election Day, those are ready to be loaded and shown on the results board when the polls close.

When the live numbers showed nearly 100% of precincts reporting early on, that number really was referring to 100% of absentee ballots being counted.

When the precincts started reporting results, the head of the election board said those precincts "diluted" that 100%.

That is because all precincts have the poll results stored on flash drives, which have to be manually brought to the County-City Building in South Bend to be counted. It's a new procedure because, as voters probably noticed, there are new voting machines being used.

Delaying things further was that 4% to 5% of precinct poll workers forgot their flash drives, so someone had to go back, get those and bring them to the CCB.

Plus, ballots from three precincts from the O'Brien Center had to be counted with a computer at the CCB because poll workers had issues closing the machines. That meant a deputy had to go to O'Brien to retrieve the results.

Yes, poll workers are trained. The election board says they go through at least one session before Election Day. And the board chair reiterated it is a new system this year.

"I don't know that we'll ever prevent any delays, because the election is in the hands of our poll workers who work the polling locations," election board chair Catherine Fanello said. "We're all human, and you're just going to have some poll workers who have difficulty getting things open and getting things closed. So, that's why we have technicians on staff that are dispatched to help them. So, there's never going to be a time that everything goes perfect, but it's a very confusing process. Indiana election law is very confusing, and we ask our poll workers, actually, to be attorneys for a day."

16 News Now reported all day Tuesday about a few issues at polling places in St. Joseph County.

Those were also attributed to the new machines used at all precincts. Troubles ranged from broken machines to ballots getting jammed.

16 News Now will continue to be in touch with county officials to see what will be done to cut down on the problems next year.

