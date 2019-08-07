Talks with Todd sparks conversation between SB superintendent, parents

The back-to-school season is not only an exciting time for students but also parents, and the South Bend Community School Corporation superintendent wants to hear from them.

Dr. Todd Cummings is holding weekly sit-downs for parents, students and other community members who want share their opinions on what needs improvement.

"We want to listen to what people are thinking, how they want to be innovative and help us solve issues," Cummings said. "We want to get the word out about our goals, about literacy, making sure that every student is reading on grade level, providing the financial health of the district but empowering students to achieve high goals, empowering teachers to teach and leaders to lead with autonomy.

The meetings are every Wednesday, alternating between morning and evening time slots.

A separate meeting at Navarre Middle School is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday.

