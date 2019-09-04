Talks with Todd bring South Bend parents, school superintendent together

A Wednesday confab was part of an ongoing effort to foster open communication with parents, students and other community members in the South Bend Community School Corporation.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings held a Talks with Todd meeting Wednesday morning at the Sunrise Cafe on Lincoln Way West.

The sit-downs are being held monthly throughout the city so information about specific schools in each area can be addressed.

Cummings says there was a great turnout at Wednesday morning's meeting.

"We had some specific student issues, we had some transportation issues, we had issues around curriculum and instruction, we had some Transpo comments," Cummings said. "And so, it was a really great opportunity to hear what people are thinking, how to improve South Bend and specifically how we can solve the issues they're having with our schools."

Talks with Todd meetings will alternate between mornings and evenings in order to accommodate the greatest number of people.

The next meeting will be held on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the General Deli and Cafe on East Jefferson Boulevard.

