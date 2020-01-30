Talks resume of Green Township leaving South Bend schools

Efforts to legally allow Greene Township to leave the South Bend Community School Corporation have resumed in the Indiana General Assembly.

Senate Bill 425 unanimously passed out of the Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee this week and now heads to the full Senate floor.

The idea of Greene Township leaving the South Bend district first surfaced when that district closed Greene Township School, the only school it operated in the township.

Some in Greene Township now feel closer ties to the John Glenn School Corporation.

S.B. 425 would set up a two-year pilot program to study the financial impact of such a move and allow a referendum on the matter under certain circumstances.

Last year, a similar bill failed in the Indiana House.

