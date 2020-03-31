Whether you're picking up food, or having it delivered, is ordering takeout safe?

"That's probably the most frequent asked quested we're asked," St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

Considering how easily COVID-19 can be transmitted from one person to next, it's a fair question. While the virus can survive on objects for days at a time, Fox says is not strong enough to be transmitted through food.

"There is no evidence of transmission through food packaging and things like that. There is no special precaution in terms of wiping down carryout containers or anything like that. The virus does not survive on those surfaces particularly," Fox says.

Fox adds the St. Joseph County Health Department is continuously working with restaurants to make sure they are implementing safe practices, not only for customers but for employees as well.

"We've worked with a number different establishments kind of reviewing some guidance. A lot of them have adopted contact-less steps," Fox says.

Steps like maintaining social distancing through the delivery process, one that even Fox experienced with his family on Monday night.

"We ordered a pizza with my kids last night. The driver left it on the door step, rang the doorbell, stood back six feet, we paid online; other than him touching the box and him picking up the box, we never got within six feet of each other," Fox says

And it's maintaining that distance that Fox says is vital to keeping the people who order the food and those who deliver it safe.

"Not only does it keep individuals and families safe and healthy, but it also keeps other people healthy. It reduces transmission in the community and that overall will have an impact lessening the burden on our existing health care infrastructure and that is really critical," Fox says.