Taco Bell employee injured in shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) A Taco Bell employee was shot late Friday morning in Mishawaka, and police are investigating.
It happened at the McKinley Avenue Taco Bell.
Officers were dispatched at 11:23 a.m.
Police say the suspect was gone when they arrived.
The victim is in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The Mishawaka Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed this shooting to contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.