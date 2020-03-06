Taco Bell employee injured in shooting

A Taco Bell employee was shot late Friday morning in Mishawaka, and police are investigating.

It happened at the McKinley Avenue Taco Bell.

Officers were dispatched at 11:23 a.m.

Police say the suspect was gone when they arrived.

The victim is in stable condition and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The Mishawaka Police Department is urging anyone who may have witnessed this shooting to contact the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-258-1684.

