Taco Bell donating more than 100 tacos to Memorial Hospital

All parts of the community are continuing to step up in order to help the people fighting the coronavirus on the front lines.

Monday, the Taco Bell on Lafayette and LaSalle will donate more than 100 Tacos to people working at Memorial Hospital in downtown South Bend.

They'll be donating the food at 11:30 A.M. at the main hospital building.

The franchise is owned by the Delight Restaurant Group who says this is to say thank you to those working in our hospitals during this unprecedented time.

"It's just something we wanted to do," said Delight Restaurant Group area coach Allen Pelletier. "We wanted to let the front line workers know we appreciate everything they're doing. They're putting their lives in jeopardy with this whole pandemic. Right now for the whole month of April, Taco Bell is doing free Taco Tuesdays so we've been giving away free D.L.T.'s every week for the past two weeks. That will happen again this Tuesday."

Pelletier said if the coronavirus pandemic continues to drag on, they will consider donating more food to those on the front lines.