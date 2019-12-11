Tabor Hill's Brunch with Santa

Sue Veldman and Ryan Thornburg stopped by 16 News Now at Noon to promote Tabor Hill Winery's end-of-year events, including a Brunch with Santa this Saturday.

The brunch takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tabor Hill will also be hosting a New Year's Eve dinner on December 31st from 5-9 p.m. You can make reservations for these events by calling (269)-422-1161.

Tabor Hill Winery is located at 185 Mount Tabor Rd. in Buchanan, Michigan.

Check out Tabor Hill's event page to learn more about their upcoming events!