TSA stopped Kevin Bacon because he had a sweet potato in his bag

You may want your potato served with bacon, but the TSA is skeptical of Kevin Bacon's potato.

The actor shared a photo of a sweet potato officers flagged in his carry-on during a recent trip.

He told "The Tonight Show's" Jimmy Fallon he just grabbed the spud without thinking so he could enjoy it after his five-hour flight.

According to the TSA, it's perfectly fine to pack fruits and vegetables in luggage, but officers have authority to inspect anything that appears suspicious.

One of them must have thought the tater was a "half-baked" idea, because the 61-year-old was questioned about it.

Bacon joked about the incident and said he doesn't blame the officers for flagging the unusually shaped root.

He didn’t explain is how he planned to peel it, however.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.