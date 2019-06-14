TRAFFIC ALERT: One southbound lane reopen following U.S. 31 crash in Tipton County

UPDATE

One southbound lane is now open to traffic, according to Indiana State Police. Both northbound lanes remain closed.

EARLIER:

U.S. 31 is closed in both directions due to a semi crash north of State Road 28 in Tipton County.

An acid spill has led to evacuations in the area. The crash involved two semi trailers, one a tanker carrying hydrochloric acid that spilled near the area of 100 South.

The scene is near the railroad tracks that cross U.S. 31 north of the Chrysler plant. There is no word on injuries.