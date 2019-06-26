TRAFFIC ALERT: Several roads near ND to close for U.S. Senior Open

Several roads near Notre Dame will be closed from Thursday to Sunday due to the U.S. Senior Open.

Read below for a full list of planned closures.

From the United States Golf Association:



Road closures will be in place from Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30 from 6:00 a.m. until close of play (approximately 8:00 p.m.) each day. We recommend avoiding this side of campus throughout the week it you are not attending the championship.

Road closures will be located at:

• Douglas Road and White Field Entrance (Closed to through traffic. Fans will have access along Douglas Road from State Road 933 to White Field to reach the public parking lot)

• Juniper Road and Pendle Road

• Moreau Drive and Douglas Traffic Circle

• Wilson Drive and Stepan Drive

• Twychenham Road and Bulla Road

• Douglas Road and Ironwood Road

• Douglas Road and Ivy Road

• Burdette Street and Mc Erlain Street

• Willis Street and Mc Erlain Street



