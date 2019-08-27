TRAFFIC ALERT: Portions of U.S. 20 & S.R. 2 closed briefly Tuesday

Portions of State Road 2 and the U.S. 20 intersection will be closed briefly on Tuesday as crews set beams on the newly-constructed bridge.

Closures started around 7 a.m. Tuesday, and are expected to end in the afternoon.

INDOT says the construction project will improve safety in that area.

"It had a bad crash history here and so we decided that there was a need for a safety project,” said Adam Parkhouse, Media Relations Director for INDOT.

Construction on State Road 2 and U.S. 20 is expected to be completed in November.

