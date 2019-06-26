TRAFFIC ALERT: Michigan and Washington intersection in South Bend closes for improvements

An improvement project on Michigan Street starts on Wednesday.

The Michigan and Washington intersection will be closed as part of the first phase. There will be a total of three phases.

Crews will put in new crosswalks and remove traffic signal poles. This portion should last up to 10 days.

As part of the second phase, the Michigan Street and Jefferson Boulevard intersection will be closed for up to 10 days. Phase three construction will take place from Wayne Street to the mid-block of Wayne-Jefferson.

The project should be completed by mid-October.