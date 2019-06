The westbound lanes of Sample Street will close on Saturday.

(Source: MGN)

The road will closed from Chapin Street to Arnold Street.

Crews will be prepping for sewer repair work that will begin on Monday.

The lanes are expected to reopen on July 1st.

Westbound traffic will detour north on Chapin Street, then west on Western Avenue to Mayflower Road.

The Eastbound traffic will be restricted to one lane, due to work already being done.