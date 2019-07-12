TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to begin paving State Road 933 on Monday

Street crews will begin paving the first of three stretches of State Road 933 on Monday.

INDOT will start on the stretch between Angela Boulevard and Douglas Road, beginning with the right lanes both northbound and southbound.

On Tuesday, crews will work on the left lanes in both directions.

On Wednesday, crews will pave the center turn lane.

From INDOT:

Following that section, the operation will move north with paving to be done in the same format between Douglas Road and Cleveland Road. Following that, crews will pave the area between Darden Road and Auten Road.

These three sections are anticipated to fully wrap up within two weeks. Throughout these operations, traffic will be maintained a minimum of one lane in each direction at all times.

The sections between Cleveland Road and Darden Road and from Auten Road to the Michigan state line will follow. Additional information will be released prior to those last two sections getting underway.

