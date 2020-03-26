Team Michiana: Positive artwork in Niles

Every day, we are sharing stories of Michiana coming together.

In Niles, a family is trying to keep their community smiling.

The Young family used chalk to make a positive piece of art at the end of their driveway.

"This is to help keep people positive with all that's going around the nation," Bryce Young said.

The family drew "Stay Positive" in big letters as well as a rainbow.

It only took 45 minutes to create but now it's making a big impact in the community.

"It's just nice to have them thinking positive," Karissa Young said. "Right now, there is so much going on in the world today. For the kids to come out here and enjoy that. With all the walkers and bike riders who have to stay at home, they are stopping and slowing down. When we are doing school inside, the kids get excited to see people slowing down."

The Youngs say they hope the artwork can continue to make people smile during this stressful time.