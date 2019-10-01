Syracuse man faces several drug charges after Kosciusko Co. traffic stop

A Syracuse man is behind bars after police found drugs in his car in Kosciusko County.

David Reed, 46, was pulled over in a Buick on Hatchery Road, along the southern end of Lake Wawasee. A K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in Reed's vehicle.

A search led to the discovery of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, weight scales and empty plastic bags.

Reed faces charges of Level 4 felony dealing meth, both Level 5 and 6 felony meth possession, both Class A and B misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and Class C misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $20,250 bond.

