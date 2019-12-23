Swiss Valley to stay open despite warm weather

Even though we won't have a white Christmas here in Michiana, it'll look a lot like Christmas this week at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area.

Swiss Valley tells us they made enough snow to keep the slopes open, despite the warmup in the forecast.

You can hit the slopes on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to five p.m. and on Christmas Day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Swiss Valley is open with the exception of Quad 80, as the wind was just too strong to get the snow to land where it needed to land.

