Swiss Valley Ski Resort opens for the season

It's looking a lot like Christmas at Swiss Valley Ski Resort, which now has about 2 feet of snow.

Swiss Valley not only had enough snow to open the slopes Friday, the folks there said they will absolutely have enough to survive the weekend warmup that's in the forecast.

Swiss Valley is bullish in general this ski season. The slopes opened last weekend — that's the earliest opening here in five years.

"We've been here over 50 years, and it is not unusual for me to see a grandparent skiing with their child and grandchild," said. "It is something that gets in your blood and you can enjoy it for your lifetime."

"Get your kids out, get them skiing, get them outside," said. "They're not only learning physics; they're learning to stay active, start a healthy lifestyle early on. And it's just a lot of fun. Our whole family can be out here, which there's not a whole lot of kids sports where the whole family gets to be together."

Swiss valley is open with the exception of Quad 80. The wind was just too strong to get the snow to land where it needed to land.

