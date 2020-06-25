Swimming pool safety reminders

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in children under 5-years-old.

Clay Fire Marshal Dave Cherrone asks everyone to be vigilant around water.

He says it's important to have layers of protection when it comes to swimming pools.

This means always having a fence and gate around your pool.

And kids should always be watched in the water , even when a lifeguard is on duty.

"If you have things such as wading pools, because you have smaller kids at home, make sure that you empty the water when you're done and tip that over," Cherrone said. "Because it only takes a couple inches of water for a child to drown. In fact, they can drown in less than 60 seconds."

Cherrone says it's also important to have life jackets that fit properly for your child's size.

