Swim instructor celebrates 40 years at local YMCA

A local swim instructor is celebrating an important milestone. Tuesday marked Andre Gresham's 40th anniversary at the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, where he is affectionately known as "Mr. Andre."

"You would think after 40 years, you would kind of become complacent in your kind of job," said Sammee Schaller, the aquatics director. "No, not him."

While in high school, Gresham began working at the YMCA as a lifeguard to help save kids' lives.

"He became a lifeguard because his father drowned [when he was 3], and so his mother put him in swim lessons," Schaller explained.

When he went to college at Eastern Michigan University, Gresham continued lifeguarding and began teaching swim lessons. Upon graduation, he returned to the YMCA of Southwest Michigan, where his career started. Gresham is presently one of the lead swim instructors.

"He's got this gentle soul about him that, no matter if it's a screaming child or a parent that might be freaking out, having a bad day, he knows how to calm anyone down," Schaller said.

It is estimated that Mr. Andre has taught 17,000 children swim lessons in Michiana.

He doesn't plan on retiring anytime soon.

"I can't even imagine that when he does retire, he's actually going to retire," Schaller remarked.

Visit this link to congratulate Mr. Andre on his 40th anniversary or to send him a message about how he has affected your family's life.

