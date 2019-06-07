Swift-water rescue specialists train on St. Joseph River

If you've been by the East Race this week, you may have seen some action happening in the water.

Firefighters and swift-water specialists from several states have been doing training in the St. Joseph River as part of a water rescue conference. That includes how to swim and navigate boats in fast-moving water.

This is the sixth year South Bend has been chosen for the training.

"A lot of these responders are folks that will go out to large disasters – hurricanes, heavy flooding, things of that nature," South Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Baker said. "… With the East Race, with the dam and some of the area we have here on the river, it just provides a great training area for folks to come."

And because the St. Joseph River is elevated right now from all the rain we've had, Baker reminded people to be cautious whenever driving or walking near the river.

