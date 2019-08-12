Swanson Pool treasurer accused of embezzlement appears in court

The former treasurer accused of embezzling money from Swanson Highlands Pool appeared in court Monday.

Amy Burris is charged with a felony and four misdemeanors.

Documents show she stole nearly $66,000 of the pool's money. Officials say she used the money for personal items between 2015 and 2017, including a hotel room for a family vacation.

The pool association was not initially able to recover the missing funds and had to close its doors in 2017.

It was able to reopen last year, thanks to fundraising from the community.

In court Monday, a change-of-plea hearing was scheduled for Aug. 28.

