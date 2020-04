A "suspicious package" that prompted an evacuation in Dowagiac turned out to be empty, according to the Berrien County bomb squad.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office was called Wednesday morning to a package sitting on a bench in front of Hale's Hardware.

The area was sealed off, and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called.

They X-rayed the package and found it to be empty.

The area was reopened for business.

Police say the case remains under investigation.