Suspects charged with murder, cases sealed

Two men have been arrested on charges of murder and robbery in an apparent local investigation.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Mario Angulo, 19, of Elkhart, and Donald Owen Jr., 20 of Waco, Texas, are charged with counts of murder, robbery resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement.

Details about why the men are suspected of murder are not public and the cases are sealed.

Angulo was one of four people arrested by Goshen police after a standoff in April.

