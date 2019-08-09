Suspect who fled 1 Bridgman break-in arrested after another 3 hours later

Police in Bridgman say a man got away after one break-in Thursday night only to be arrested for breaking into another home about three hours later.

The first alleged break-in happened at about 9:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of Orchard Street, according to a release from police. The homeowners arrived home to find a man inside a bedroom.

The homeowners reportedly confronted the man who broke in, and he ran away. Police tried to track him down but were unable to do so.

Police were then called to the 9700 block of Baldwin Road, about half a mile away from the original crime scene, when another homeowner was awoken by the dog barking.

That homeowner reportedly discovered a man in the residence and confronted him, and again the man ran away.

Bridgman police requested a K-9 from the Lincoln Township Police Department. K-9 Echo and his handler found the suspect lying in the yard behind a shed.

The suspect, a 43-year-old man "who resides in Bridgman and Berrien Springs," was arrested after the second break-in but reportedly matched the description of the intruder on Orchard Street. He was booked into the Berrien County Jail on separate counts of illegal entry.

Police say the intruder got into both homes by entering unlocked doors. No damage was done nor items apparently taken from either home.

Police reminded residents always to lock their homes and vehicles.

