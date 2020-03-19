Suspect, officer identified after death at Granger home

Police have identified the suspect and officer involved in a domestic call that ended with a death in Granger.

Police were called to the Conover Drive home around 1:30 p.m. on reports of a man chasing his wife with a knife.

When police arrived, the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Allen Boehnlein, was still holding the knife and allegedly lunged at officers.

That's when police say Corporal Aris Lee used a taser to try and stop the suspect.

Boehnlein had a medical episode after the taser was used and was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning. The County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating.

