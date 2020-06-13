Suspect killed, Indiana trooper wounded in I-65 shootout

Police say an armed robbery suspect was killed and a state trooper was wounded and hospitalized following a shootout on Interstate 65 in northwestern Indiana.

Following a carjacking Friday night at a truck stop in Remington, about 60 miles south of Gary, two Indiana state troopers spotted the stolen vehicle near Crown Point, about 12 miles south of Gary, and tried to pull it over.

Police say that when the stolen vehicle got a flat tire and slowed down, the driver, 23-year-old Caine Van Pelt of Chicago, got out and began shooting at the troopers, hitting one of them.

Troopers returned fire, and one of them hit Van Pelt.

Indiana State Police are also asking for the public's help in locating a second individual..

From Indiana State Police:

As the investigation has progressed, the Indiana State Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a second individual that was seen at the Pilot at exit 201 (Remington, IN). This subject is described as a black male, possibly driving a silver Toyota Corolla. Prior to arriving at the Pilot, the vehicle was seen entering the truck stop with its hazard lights activated. The Toyota was seen parked next to the black Mitsubishi that was stolen and left at the same time as the stolen Mitsubishi. The Toyota was located a short time later abandoned on I-65 at the 202 mile marker.

If anyone has any information on this individual’s identity or saw the vehicle on I-65 is requested to contact Detective Smith or Detective Rector at the Lafayette State Police Post (765) 567-2125

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

6/13/2020 10:59:17 AM (GMT -4:00)