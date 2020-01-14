Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Gary shootout

Police in Gary, Indiana, have fatally shot a suspect they say opened fire and injured two members of a SWAT team who stormed an apartment complex where he was barricaded.

Authorities say one officer survived a shot to the chest when his protective vest deflected the bullet. The second officer was hit in the chin and abdomen by shrapnel.

Both were reported in stable condition. Authorities didn’t identify the suspect or say why he was targeted by an investigation.

