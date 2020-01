The suspect in the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in South Bend earlier this month made an appearance in court Wednesday.

Dominique Williams, 28, is charged with felony murder in the death of Deshawn Pfeifer.

Pfeifer's body was found in an alley in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard on Jan. 4. Williams was arrested two days later.

He'll be back in court on March 10.