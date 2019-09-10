Suspect in murder outside Dowagiac bar pleads guilty

The suspect in a deadly shooting last year in Dowagiac pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Cass County.

In court Tuesday, Rolandis Russell admitted to walking outside of a bar, taking a loaded AK-47 rifle out of his SUV and firing 13 shots at a person he had been arguing with. Forty-two-year-old Fabian "Jimmy" Wesaw was hit and killed by that gunfire.

Under Michigan's Truth in Sentencing Law, Russell will not be eligible for parole until he has served 43 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.

