One of two suspects in a murder near Notre Dame's McConnell Family Boathouse in South Bend was in court Tuesday.

Twenty-four-year-old Elbert Briggs had a pretrial hearing. Briggs and Tastacia Parker have been charged with the murder of 37-year-old Eric Phillips in June 2018.

Officials say Parker brought Phillips to the location, and Briggs shot and killed him before the couple fled to Fort Wayne, then West Palm Beach, Florida.

Briggs' jury trial is set for June 17.