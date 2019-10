The suspect in a deadly shooting last month at a South Bend hotel is now in the St. Joseph County Jail.

Jamie Garner, 45, was arrested on Sept. 25 by a U.S. Marshals Service task force at a relative's home in Detroit.

Garner is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Jenna Lynn Vanhorn at the Rodeway Inn before running away from the scene naked.

He was arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.

His next hearing is scheduled for Oct. 22.