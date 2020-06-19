Suspect in Florida bank shooting grew up in Marshall County

The man accused of fatally shooting five people inside a Florida bank on Wednesday grew up in Marshall County.

We now know Zephen Xaver, who allegedly fired shots inside a Sebring, Florida, bank and killed five people, is from Marshall County.

The 21-year-old grew up in Plymouth.

According to the Plymouth Community School Corporation, Xaver was enrolled there from 2004-2012.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the victims, families, and others impacted by the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Florida," the school corporation said in a statement Thursday.

Xaver moved to Bremen during high school before moving to Sebring about a year ago.

Several of Xaver's friends talked about the kind of person they remembered him to be.

"I don't know what kind of person he is now, but I know what kind of person he was then, and something had to have happened to put him in that kind of mindset," an anonymous friend told NewsCenter 16.

His mind is where the issues were. In school, classmates say he was a quieter kid who struggled with friends. But he struggled with more than just being social. A mother of one of his close friends he played football with said he struggled with depression and never had a good self image.

"Zephen has stayed at my house, played on the same football team as my son," the mother said. "Zephen had messaged me in May and told me he was moving to Florida. He was hopeful about his new start. I know people are going to drag his name, his family's name through the mud. Truth is, Zephen had good family support, was a good friend to anyone that would take time to know him. This is an example of mental illness. He had always struggled with depression and never had a good self image. I know he fought himself and fought to do the best he could in life. I’m heartbroken and sick to my stomach that this has happened. I pray for everyone that was effected by this. I pray for the victims and Zephen’s Family."

"He wrote me a long message one time about how he, basically he just wanted to go away," one friend said. "He didn't want to be here. He just kind of wanted to drift off to sleep and not wake up."

On top of struggling with depression and fitting in socially, friends say Xaver tried hard to live up to his dad's expectations by playing football.

"The kid's gone through a lot," one friend said. "I don't know details of his and his dad's relationship, but I know it wasn't good. And I know that depression is nothing to mess around with. I mean, he struggled with it for a long time."

Speaking of his dad, a man claiming to be his father went on the phone with CNN, saying, "I'm heartbroken for my son. I'm heartbroken for the victims... He wasn't raised to be like this. He's always been a good kid. He's had his troubles, but he has never hurt anyone before... This is a total shock."

Xaver allegedly barricaded himself in the bank before eventually surrendering after negotiations that included a SWAT team entering the bank.

Xaver is being held without bond on five counts of premeditated murder. He was appointed a public defender during a brief court appearance in Highlands County on Thursday morning.

We have reached out to the Indiana State Police, who report they have not been contacted about the shooting, as of about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.