Suspect in Benton Harbor homicide arrested after more than a week on the run

A 21-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed one person and injured two more has been apprehended after more than a week on the lam.

Eric Holbrook, who police sought after a July 31 shooting in the 800 block of Superior Street in Benton Harbor, was arrested along with a 43-year-old woman at River Terrace Apartments Friday.

Twenty-nine-year-old Arsenio Jordan died at the scene of the shooting. A 32-year-old Benton Harbor woman was injured and transported to the hospital.

A warrant for Holbrook's arrest was issued Friday, Aug. 2.

The woman who was arrested with Holbrook Friday has yet to be publicly identified, and potential charges have not been revealed.

Holbrook reportedly surrendered without incident.

Dennis Holbrook, the 24-year-old brother of Eric Holbrook, also was arrested as a suspect in the shooting after he was released from the hospital. He, too, is being held at the Berrien County Jail.

The Holbrook brothers are scheduled to be arraigned next week at the Berrien County Courthouse.

Police continue to seek Dondrell Blackamore Jr. as a person of interest in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the tip line at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 800-432-STOP.

