Suspect in August crash that killed 4 family members pleads no contest

The man accused of causing a crash in Buchanan Township that killed four people this summer has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say 54-year-old Dub Collins blew a stop sign on Miller Road on Aug. 2 and T-boned a car heading south on Main Street.

They also say Collins was drunk and floored the accelerator before the crash.

The collision killed 66-year-old Robert Klint, along with his 60-year-old wife, Melissa, and 22-year-old daughter, Landyn.

Melissa's 52-year-old brother, Kent Williamson, who was visiting from out of town, was also killed in the crash.

Collins' wife, Heather, talked to 16 News Now over the phone in August and claimed Dub Collins caused the crash on purpose because he was upset after she told him she wanted to end their marriage.

Dub Collins is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, according to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium.

