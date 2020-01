A Fort Wayne man is accused of shooting and trying to kill a man in Millersburg in 2018.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, charges were filed against Curtis Shank, 47, after the victim was shot four times.

Elkhart County police responded to a home off County Road 42 the morning of Aug. 3, 2018. The victim was acquainted with Shank and was living with his ex-girlfriend in the house.

Shank is currently in the DeKalb County Jail.