Suspect charged for robbing woman in convenience store

The man arrested in connection with the robbery of a customer inside a South Bend convenience store earlier this week has now been charged.

Christopher Locke, 46, is charged with robbery resulting in bodily injury.

The robbery happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, at the 7-Eleven on E. LaSalle, in the East Bank area.

Locke was arrested on Wednesday and he remains in custody at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Prosecutors say the sentencing range for his charge is three to 16 years.

His initial bail hearing is scheduled for May 26.

