Suspect at large after shooting in Benton Harbor

Police in Benton Harbor are investigating a shooting and looking for a suspect who remains at large.

The shooting happened some time in the 4 p.m. hour in the 800 block of Columbus Avenue, Berrien County Sheriff Paul Bailey told 16 News Now.

Information on victims was not immediately available, nor was a description of the alleged shooter.

The sheriff's department is assisting Benton Harbor Public Safety in securing the scene.

This is a breaking news situation, and 16 News Now has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us on the air and online.

