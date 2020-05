Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery of a woman inside a South Bend convenience store.

Christopher Locke

The robbery happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 500 block of E LaSalle.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

Christopher Locke, a 46-year-old from South Bend, was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

The case has been forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office.