Suspect arrested after man found with multiple gunshot wounds

An arrest has been made after a man was found in South Bend with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dominique Williams, 28, was arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Deshawn Pfeifer.

Pfeifer's body was found Saturday afternoon in an alley in the 1300 block of Corby Boulevard. He had been shot multiple times.

Williams has been booked at the St. Joseph County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder.

He has not been formally charged. The prosecutor's office has 48 hours to review the arrest and decide to charge him or not.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers.

