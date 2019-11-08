Suspect arrested after South Bend robberies

South Bend police are investigating multiple robberies, and they made an arrest at Ironwood and Ireland late Friday morning.

There was an armed robbery at the CVS and then an attempted robbery at Low Bob's Discount Tobacco.

No one was hurt in either incident.

The Speedway in that area was also robbed earlier Friday morning, and police are looking into whether or not that was by the same suspect.

