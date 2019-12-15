Suspect accused of stealing warming vehicle arrested in Cass County

The Cass County Sheriff's Office has arrested someone after pursuing a stolen vehicle.

The car was stolen from Elkhart when the owner left it warming. The owner then tracked it using GPS and told police that it was in Cass County, Michigan.

Deputies tried to stop the vehicle Sunday morning, but the driver took off. During the pursuit, the suspect ran out of fuel and was taken into custody on Calvin Center Road near Chain Lake Street.

The suspect's identity and charges have not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation. We will continue to monitor this story and post updates as they are released by authorities.

Authorities are also reminding everyone that it is risky to warm their vehicles while leaving them unattended during the winter season.