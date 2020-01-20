Survivor recounts confused, chaotic cult rite that killed 7

A survivor of the ritual cult ceremonies that killed 7 people in a remote village in Panama says she was ordered to close her eyes, was beaten and fainted during the ritual.

Survivor Dina Blanco is still recovering from her injuries in a hospital.

But her account Monday suggests participants were helpless, bound, unconscious or sightless much of the time.

That means the truth about what happened in the bizarre ceremony may only come out at the trials of the 10 villagers charged with killing their neighbors.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.