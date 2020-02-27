Surviving slick road slide-offs into water

This winter weather has made roads around Michiana slick, and all that ice and snow means increased slide-offs.

As we've seen, slide-offs into a body of water have proven deadly. But how can you avoid that tragedy?

As your car slips into the water, there are devices that can help you survive in those crucial moments before first responders arrive.

Tragedies similar to what happened at the start of this year when two children died in a retention pond off University Drive in St. Joseph County, are never easy for rescue crews.

"Some of the rescuers, they remember that for the rest of their lives,” South Bend Fire Capt. Gerard Ellis said.

Saving lives can come down to a matter of seconds.

"Obviously, we want to save people and not do a recovery,” Ellis said.

It's many drivers’ worst nightmare, but if you find yourself sinking after driving into water, here's what you can do.

"Try to stay calm and try and let 911 know where you’re at," Ellis said.

What if your seat belt is stuck and your window won't roll down?

There are plenty of tools to help you escape, like keychain car escape tools available on Amazon.

Watch the video above to see 16 News Now reporter Zach Horner demonstrate the RESQME tool.

"Try to get out as soon as possible. That way there's not much pressure holding those doors closed on you,” Ellis said.

Ellis adds that once you're out try and get to the roof of the vehicle, if the depth allows, and wait for help.

He also wants to let people know of another tool you can use to stay safe on the roads: Just pay attention.

"With some of the road conditions being slicker, people just have to pay attention when they're driving. Slow down, give yourself more time," he said.

