Survey: Average child's weekly allowance nearly doubles since 2016

The average weekly allowance has risen to $30, according to a survey published by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

That is a big increase from $17 a week in 2016. But it's usually not just a handout.

Four out of five parents say they expect their children to earn that money. It averaged out to about five hours of household chores per week.

Three-fourths of adults surveyed said the main reason for giving an allowance was to teach the value of money and financial responsibility.

