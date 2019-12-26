Surveillance video shows 2 suspects trying to break into several vehicles

Surveillance cameras can go a long way in protecting your home. However, sometimes it does not stop people from trying to break into your car, especially when it's parked on the street or in the driveway.

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly attempted to break into several vehicles in German Township Sunday.

Police were notified of the attempted break-ins on Thursday after a resident shared surveillance footage captured from a floodlight camera.

The video appears to show two suspects approaching a driveway in the 21000 block of Sandy Hill Lane just before 3:30 a.m.

Initially, both suspects began pulling on car doors until one of the suspects stared right in the camera.

Noticing his face might have been captured, he takes off, but his partner continues to check the doors, using a flashlight to scan the inside of each vehicle.

Both suspects can be seen wearing light-colored hoodies, one of them spotted wearing dark-colored gym shoes as well.

Police have not confirmed whether anything was stolen but are asking anyone with any information to contact them.

